Queer actor breaks through on their first pro gig with Les Misérables

On opening night last week, you wouldn’t know actor Haley Dortch had a million other things on their mind whe they were having their hometown moment. As Fantine in the national tour of Les Misérables now at the Music Hall at Fair Park, Dortch’s delivery of the signature song “I Dreamed a Dream” was majestic to say the least. To bring the house down in their hometown was a totally holiday moment.

But Dortch admitted, they weren’t quite present at that moment.

“I was so in my head while I was onstage,” they said the next day. “That’s funny to think. I was so not in the moment while I was doing that. I kept thinking of all the little things so it was not my best performance.”

Their powerful voice with moments of individuality injected into the song followed by roaring applause would say otherwise. From that moment on, Dortch has planned to bring her full self to each time they step on the Dallas stage. “I know I’ll be present and enjoy that moment while I’m here,” they said.

Les Misérables runs through Dec. 31 and is presented by Broadway Dallas.

Those initial nerves can make sense though for Dortch’s situation. The former Denton resident is only returning to their hometown in their first professional gig that just so happens to be a featured role in one of the most famous musicals of all time.

No pressure.

Dortch, 21, is a graduate of Guyer High School in Denton where they cut their teeth for the stage. With their time there, Dortch was a two-time Best Leading Actress recipient of the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The curriculum also garnered a Best Musical award. So while we hear of most locals launching from Booker T. Washington Arts Magnet, Dortch is proof not to sleep on this high school’s work.

“It’s so fun to gloat on the program there,” they said. “We had two fabulous directors, Mr. and Mrs. (Christopher and Eleisha) Crotwell and it was a hardcore curriculum. It was all about the grind and we were constantly doing shows.”

They added how the program was strictly tied to rehearsing which Dortch feels instilled a discipline in their approach to theater.

“They were always looking at scripts for us and they were really about teaching us how to perfect their craft,” they said.

After graduation, Dortch moved on to the University of Michigan and at 19, found a notice to audition for Les Miz, but for Equity actors.

“I had no representation or Equity status, but I figured the worst they could say is ‘No,” they said.

Only thing is – they didn’t.

Two weeks later in their tap dancing class, they got the call.

“I have no idea how I did that,” they said. “Everyone was so happy for me and I called my loved ones. My dad was hollering at his work. I FaceTimes my directors (the Croutwells) and I loved their faces when I told them. It was such a special thing to tell them what their work did.”

A year into college, without doing the whole New York thing, Dortch, a queer woman of color, landed her very first professional gig and a year into the show, they are contracted to be anything but miserable as Fantine through next October.

Dortch came out in high school where initially they were doing the high school athlete thing. They described it as a terrifying moment, but found safety in the theater. But as they came to terms with their queer identity, Dorch found personal conflict.

“I was afraid I wasn’t queer enough. People wouldn’t accept me and they had known me in relationships with guys. I don’t fear being pigeonholed. I have this very femme queer energy and female presenting, but it can be complicated in my mind for me. So I intended to just go after queer roles onstage,” they said.

But a big role in a big touring production that isn’t queer was hard to resist. Any budding actor would shoot their shot. Dortch now brings representation to the stage everywhere.

Dortch doesn’t need to take on the burden of that though. Instead, they can revel in the applause that the audience filled with friends, family and new fans bestow upon them each night here after their song “I Dreamed a Dream” while also witnessing a dream come true.

