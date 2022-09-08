Good Morning America announced the season 31 cast of Dancing with the Stars and with it came some nice surprises. Among the new cast of celeb dancers are Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots), Sam Champion (thirst-trappy ABC weatherman), Selma Blair, RHONJ‘s Teresa Guidice, Jordin Sparks and Chery Ladd.

But we might just have to root for Paris, Texas’ own Shangela. The We’re Here co-host, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and OUT North Texas cover queen will be the first drag performer in the show’s history.

From Shangela’s Instagram:

I CAN FINALLY SHARE THIS!!! (Mama, I know ur Watching!!!) I will be competing on the new season of @dancingwiththestars !!! I feel so honored to be the first drag entertainer to compete on the show. It’s about darn time!!! So all y’all who’ve been in my corner all these years, tell a friend! We’ve got Another One! Let’s go win this Crown… I mean, Mirrorball! 😀 I luv y’all! Stay tuned to @goodmorningamerica to find out who my partner is! #disneyplus #sept19

This is good news for Shangela who was recently posting about her mother’s recent procedure done in a Dallas hospital which turned out OK and as of two days ago, “Mama Deb” was resting and recovering nicely.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.