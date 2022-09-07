A pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic will take place at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 and from noon-3 p.m. on Sept. 11. Enter from the back parking lot. Use the QR code above to register. The clinic is sponsored by Dallas County Health and Human Services and Nomi Health. Vaccines will be administered free of charge.

Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease but spreads through close contact with an infected individual. In Dallas County, most of the spread has been among gay men.

— David Taffet