This week when you pick up your copy of the newest issue of Dallas Voice, be sure and keep an eye out for the new OUT North Texas visitors guide for 2022. This issue contains all the info needed for those visiting here and for those relocating to the area. And if you live here already, there’s good stuff inside for you, as well. We hope you grab a copy and tell us what you think.

This year’s cover model is Paris, Texas’ one and only Shangela. From the comfort of her “Grangela’s” home, the We’re Here host talked about her own Texas pride and how she takes a bit of the Lone Star State wherever she goes. In fact, the cover of this year’s issue, featuring Shangela, was debuted at Black Tie Dinner in November where Shangela was also the recipient of BTD’s inaugural Vanguard Award.

In this 2022 version, we did things a little bit differently. We put a call out to area photographers for their take on North Texas and were able to feature works by Antonio Bonner, Josh Velasquez and Juan Verdeguer. Sections are curated a little bit more to highlight both the obvious attractions in DFW alongside some of the hidden gems.

Not only is this a guide to North Texas, but in some ways, it’s our love letter to the area. The culture, the style, the community we have here is one we are certainly proud of, and we love to show it off.

Thanks to the Dallas Arts District’s Lily Weiss, TACA’s Terry Loftis, Raquel Blake, Lacey Brutschey, Visit Dallas and Visit Fort Worth for contributing to the issue, as well as to area businesses who offered photography and information to help us aggregate our listings and information.

And last but definitely not least, thank you to our readers for taking the time to pick up an issue and flip through the pages and hopefully discover a side of North Texas you haven’t seen before.

We hope you enjoy OUT North Texas 2022, and if you can’t find a copy, contact our office at 214-754-8710 for a list of distribution points, or just drop by — 1825 Market Center Blvd., Ste. 240 — and pick up a copy!

— Rich Lopez