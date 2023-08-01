The comedian who’s famous for their YouTube series Gayle brings a new set of laughs later this month. Chris Fleming, whose pronoun is “Anything works for me,” will appear in Chris Fleming: Hell on Peacock. The special will premiere Aug. 18.

Chris Fleming: Hell explores performance anxiety through their mix of live and sketch comedy, acrobatics, and even musical interludes. Actor Victoria Pedretti (Netflix’s The Haunting) will make a guest appearance In the special, Fleming reflects on topics including therapy, Phil Collins, cornhole, and the mystical allure of the Nissan Cube to weave an hour of absurd and surreal enjoyment.

Fleming was named among Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know.” Fleming has gained a cult following through their YouTube series as well and their songs and character studies that are basically, bananas. Check out “Sick Jan” for an example. The comic also jokes about their relationship with masculinity and how they have none and compared their self to a bisexual cocker spaniel. That gives you a hint of what Hell looks like.

Watch the trailer for Chris Fleming: Hell below:

–Rich Lopez