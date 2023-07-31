Paul Reubens, 70, better known as Peewee Herman, has died.

Best known for his Saturday morning TV show, Peewee’s Playhouse, and the film Peewee’s Big Adventure, Reubens died after a six year private battle with cancer.

Reubens revealed his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in a post that went public the day of his death.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote on Instagram. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Fans still want to know if Peewee’s stolen bicycle is being held hostage in San Antonio in the basement of the Alamo.

— David Taffet