Judge Jack Hampson, 91, who sparked protests outside Lew Sterrett Courthouse over bigoted comments he made, has died.

“I put prostitutes and gays at about the same level,” Hampton told Associated Press. “And I’d be hard put to give someone life for killing a prostitute.”

The comment was in reference to the sentencing of Richard Bednarski for the murder of two gay men in Reverchon Park.

“The victims were homosexuals,” Hampton said. “They were out in a homosexual area, picking up teenage boys. Had they not been out there, trying to spread AIDS around, they’d still be alive today. I hope that’s clear.”

What was clear is that the victims had just picked up some fast food and were having a picnic in a public park. They weren’t picking anyone up and didn’t have AIDS to be spreading around.

In the next election after the trial, Barbara Rosenberg defeated Judge Hampton. Hampton was re-elected later and served up his bigoted form of justice until he retired in 1996.

— David Taffet