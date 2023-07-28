Dallas Voice recieved word on Friday that Richard Longstaff, the former owner of the retail store Union Jack that was on Cedar Springs, has passed. He died Friday morning in a hospital stay in Pompano Beach, Florida where he lived. He was 84.

Longtime friend Jay Landry said “He was a great guy and wonderful friend.”

According to Landry, Longstaff suffered from severe arthritis and was having complications from intense back pain.

“I think he sort of gave in to it,” Landry said.

Born in Cambridge, England, Longstaff found his way to Dallas and opened the clothing shop Union Jack which was open for more than 40 years before closing in 2014. He later retired to Florida.

In the early 1970s, Cedar Springs wasn’t the gay asphalt ribbon that had taken its place in the gay lexicon, along with Westheimer Road in Houston. In those days, it was just another Dallas street, but when Longstaff, a Brit, planted the Union Jack and marked his territory, he unknowingly began the street’s transformation into a corridor that today takes people through the heart of gay Dallas. –David Taffet, Dallas Voice, January 2014.

The Dallas Way has an extensive interview with Longstaff on its site where they discussed his life in England to his advocacy work here.

“Sorry to report that one of Dallas’ legendary LGBTQ+ leaders, Richard Longstaff, died this morning,” writer Jesus Chairez posted on his Facebook. “The owner of Union Jack that used to be on Cedar Springs will be missed.”

Longstaff was dubbed the Godfather of Cedar Springs.

No further details at the moment but Landry did mention that Longstaff’s wishes were to be cremated with his ashes spread back home in England.

–Rich Lopez