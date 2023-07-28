Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Bob the Drag Queen dropped his newest video for “Booty” from his 2023 EP GAY BARZ which dropped back in February. He partnered with Alex Saylor to create this NSFW animated treat for his track. The booty-licious video includes a cameo by Monét X Change.

“My love for animation goes way back,” the Drag Race winner said in a press release. “It’s such a remarkable skill set. Sam Garfield [track producer] gave me a great beat and Alex Salyer just ate this animation.”

Watch the video below:

