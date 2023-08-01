Black Tie Dinner has announced community activist and retired nurse Portia Cantrell will receive the 2023 Kuchling Humanitarian Award. Cantrell is a selfless advocate for the LGBTQ community and co-created the Silver Pride Project which provides safe social spaces and programming for North Texas seniors.

“Through her remarkable efforts, Portia has touched the lives of many, embodying the essence of unconditional love and compassion,” said Regina Lyn Pierce, Black Tie Dinner senior co-chair. “Her contributions serve as a beacon of hope and unity, reminding us all of the power of giving back.”

Named in honor of the late Raymond Kuchling, the award honors individuals who have made extraordinary gifts of their time and talent on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

“This award is special to us because it honors our local heroes,” said Dustin Vyers, Black Tie Dinner junior co-chair. “Portia has spent more than a decade providing and creating spaces for LGBTQ seniors in our community, and we are thrilled to be honoring her with the 2023 Kuchling Humanitarian Award.”

Previously announced as a Black Tie Dinner guest, Emmy-nominated producer, author, and historian Dr. Eric Cervini will also receive an award at the dinner. Cervini is the creator and executive producer of the docu-series The Book of Queer and author of The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America.

For more information on this year’s Oct. 28 dinner at the Sheraton Dallas and to become a table captain or find other ways to get involved, visit blacktie.org.

— from staff reports