A spokesperson for the Warwick Melrose Hotel, located in the heart of the Dallas gayborhood. confirmed today (Saturday, March 21), that the hotel is closing, effective Sunday, March 22 through April 30.

“We are unfortunately closing tomorrow until April 30th tentatively. We hope business returns sooner,” the spokesperson told Dallas Voice.

The hotel was originally built in 1924, designed by architect C.D. Hill, a graduate of the Chicago Art Institute who also designed the Dallas Municipal Building, Dallas Country Club and the Fair Park Coliseum. The hotel, then known as The Melrose, was named a historic landmark in 1983, and in 2007 was purchased by Warwick Hotels and Resorts.

— Tammye Nash