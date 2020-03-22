Dallas’ second COVID-19 testing site opens today (Sunday, March 22) at the Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St. The site is open from at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The testing site at 2500 Victory Plaza remains open as well, and both sites will operate daily.

Randall Payton, incident commander for the testing sites, said, “Measures have been taken to protect the safety and health of the individuals participating and staff conducting the tests.”

Criteria for testing sites are:

Must be 65+ years-old; or

Must be a first responder; or

Must be a healthcare worker; or

Must be a DART driver; AND

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher.

— Tammye Nash