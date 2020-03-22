Dallas Police Department has implemented certain operational changes in its 911 Call Center to “maximize the safety of our community and workforce” and to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-`9.

“These changes are intended to reflect the best practices put forth by the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate the disease impact while still maintaining our public safety responsibilities,” according to a press release from DPD’s Public information Office. “We will continue to monitor these changes and update as necessary.”

Under the new procedures the 911 Call Center will begin asking screening questions from callers related to COVID-19 to provide first responders with critical safety information so they can take all appropriate precautionary measures. Questions include whether the caller has traveled in the last 14 days to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea, whether the caller has been in close contact over the last 14 days with anyone known to have the coronavirus and whether the caller is experiencing any fever, cough or shortness of breath.

— Tammye Nash