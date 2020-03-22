Freedom Oklahoma is reminding the LGBTQ community there that even as organizations are temporarily shutting down in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, resources are still available to those who need them. Many support groups have moved online or are doing things remotely to ensure that those support systems are still available.
- Oklahomans For Equality’s transgender and older adult support groups are starting to meet via conference call.
- The Diversity Center of Oklahoma has created an open support group for LGBTQ2S+ folk on Discord.
• Currently, Q Space is running two groups virtually and will have more information soon: Q Space Young Adults (18-25) on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., and Q Space Teen Group (13-17) on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
— Tammye Nash