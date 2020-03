Felipe Gutierrez is hosting “Let’s Do This Together — Rainbow Chat Edition” at noon today (Sunday, March 22) via Facebook, featuring Sharon Herrera, executive director and founder of :GBTQ S.A.V.E.S., Psychotherapist Dr. Marilu Romero, Rafael McDonnell, communications and advocacy manager for Resource Center and Jake Ballinger, co-director of The Umbrella Program and Facility and manager of the trans-focused resource center and thrift store there.

View here.

— Tammye Nash