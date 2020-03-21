Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy price today have signed amended orders expanding restrictions intended to stem the spread of COVID-19. New restrictions in Fort Worth and the rest of Tarrant County go into effect at 6 p.m. today (Saturday, March 21) and new restrictions in Dallas County go into effect at midnight tonight.

All three amended orders prohibit all in-person worship services with the exception of worship support staff to facilitate online services and require all malls and non-essential retail establishments including barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, estheticians and related personal care businesses to close, with no occupancy permitted.

The new restrictions allow essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other establishments that sell household goods to remain open, but requires them to enforce social separation. This includes convenience and package stores, pharmacies and drug stores, day care facilities, medical facilities, veterinary facilities, non-profit service providers of essential services, homeless and emergency shelters, office buildings, jails, essential government buildings, airports and transit facilities, transportation systems, residential buildings and hotels, manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Bars, lounges, taverns, commercial amusement and entertainment establishments, bingo halls, theaters, gyms, fitness classes, yoga and personal training facilities, similar facilities and classes, private clubs, tattoo and piercing parlors and tanning salons, residential meeting spaces, event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, outdoor plazas and markets were already closed down. In-house dining at restaurants remains closed, but drive-in, drive-through, takeout and delivery are still permitted.

Dallas County also now limits the sale of toilet paper to 12 rolls per purchase, or if the package has more than 12 rolls, you can only buy that one package.