Walgreens will operate a free drive-through COVID-19 testing location in Fort Worth beginning Friday, April 24, outdoors at 8600 Camp Bowie West Boulevard. Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s ID NOW COVID19 test.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price applauded the effort, saying, “Testing plays a critical role in evaluating our re-opening strategy, and I am grateful Walgreens has stepped up to help us test more residents and ultimately help our community move forward.”

Testing is available by appointment only seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To schedule an appointment, first visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus to complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility.

These testing sites are part of Walgreens’ ongoing effort to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing and community resources; the company has also opened testing sites in Houston and Pasadena, according to a press release from the city of Fort Worth.

A list of additional private facilities offering COVID-19 testing in the Fort Worth area can be found on the city website.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Worth’s COVID-19 efforts, visit here.

— Tammye Nash