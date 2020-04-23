As part of its commitment to helping small businesses affected by COVID-19, Facebook will be awarding a total of more than $250,000 63 small businesses and more than $300,000 to 75 small businesses in Fort Worth.

Calling the grants “a critical injection to help local small businesses who need it most, so they can keep the lights on and help pay their employees,” Facebook’s Global Chief Diversity Officer Maxine Williams said, “Within our overall US SMB grant investment, we are prioritizing 50 percent of grants to eligible minority, women and veteran-owned businesses due to the disproportionate negative impact that COVID-19 will have on these businesses, their employees, and the communities that they serve.”

Businesses can check to see if they are eligible and can apply for the grants, between now and May 6, at Facebook.com/grantsforbusiness.

Facebook is also introducing a place for people to discover digital gift cards and create personal fundraisers for their favorite local restaurants and businesses. Businesses interested in creating digital gift cards can visit this link to learn how to sign up.

Using Facebook Fundraising tools business owners can create fundraisers for their business and ask their loyal customers for support during this critical time.

Facebook is also making it easier to help businesses who have been impacted to COVID-19 communicate service changes to their customers through their Facebook Page.