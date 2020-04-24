World of Wonder and The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative, the official charity arm of the legendary Stonewall Inn in New York City, tonight presented a massive two-hour live-streamed concert featuring an amazing line-up of performers and celebrities raising money for fund to help those who work in LGBTQ nightclubs and venues who have been out of work since the COVID-19 epidemic forced those venues to close in mid-March. It was sponsored by Stoli Vodka, among others.

The concert had some definite Texas flavor, with a performance by Texas native Todrick Hall as well as messages from drag super-star Shangela, who said she is busy being “quaranTina Turner” back home in Paris, Texas, and Round-Up Saloon’s award-winning bartender Rocky Collins.

And it all winds up with Cyndi Lauper performing an acoustic version of the LGBTQ anthem, “True Colors.”

If you missed the livestream show, that’s ok. You can still watch the video on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel, WOWPresents, and you can still donate to the cause online at The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative’s website here. That’s also where you can go to apply for a grant if you are a bar employee who needs a hand.

Now, go check out Todrick Hall’s fabulous quarantine version of his 2019 mega-hit “Nails, Hair Hips, Heels” — at the 42-minute, 30-second mark — and all the other fabulous performances.

— Tammye Nash