Don’t read any further if you haven’t watch the finale of The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast (season 12 of the popular Food Network reality competition show). Because I know who won and I am about the say it out loud:

Congratulations to Dallas’ Team Mystikka Masala!!!

Team Mystikka Masala is operated by Dallas couple Navin Hariprasad and Andrew Pettke, along with their friend Sarah Hartshorne. You can read a little about their background here.

AND tomorrow afternoon (Friday, April 24) you can come back to Dallas Voice’s InstanTEA blog to read my interview with Navin and Andrew as they tell us all about how they won The Great Food Truck Race and what they’re gonna do now!

Again, congratulations to Chef Navin, Andrew and Sarah! Talk to you tomorrow!

— Tammye Nash