A man identified as Jesse Martinez Sias vandalized and then stole a Dallas Voice distribution box on Cedar Springs Road. The photo shows the damage he did to the box and the video (below) shows him walking off with the box. Photo and video were taken by Adam Murphy who was in his car when the theft was occurring.

Sias is also accused of vandalizing the Legacy of Love monument at Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs Road. Murphy, a realtor, sits on the Oak Lawn Committee, which oversees maintenance of the monument.

— David Taffet