LaKendra Andrews, 26, a Black transgender woman, was fatally shot in East Dallas on April 29, earlier this year.

The April 30 police report read:

On April 29, 2023, at about 8:35 AM, Dallas police responded to a call for service in the 200 block of S. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim, 26-year-old [dead name] Andrews, shot and laying on the ground. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from their injuries.

This remains an ongoing murder investigation that will be documented on case number 072504-2023.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.