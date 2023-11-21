LaKendra Andrews, 26, a Black transgender woman, was fatally shot in East Dallas on April 29, earlier this year.
The April 30 police report read:
On April 29, 2023, at about 8:35 AM, Dallas police responded to a call for service in the 200 block of S. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim, 26-year-old [dead name] Andrews, shot and laying on the ground. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from their injuries.
This remains an ongoing murder investigation that will be documented on case number 072504-2023.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers offered $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
The investigation is on-going.
Nu Trans Movement posted:
Police investigating fatal shooting Saturday morning in southeast Dallas Officers found 26-year-old LaKendra Andrews, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds at the location, according to police. Andrews died at the location, police said. Police have not provided any information related to possible suspects, or what may have led to the shooting.”
PghLesbian wrote on its website:
LaKendra was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. Later, her family moved to Dallas where she attended James Madison High School and then Dallas College Eastfield Campus. According to her Facebook profile, LaKendra had started a nonprofit organization and was self-employed.
Also, LaKendra was interested in cooking, drawing, dance, baking, and music. She was a fan of Nicki Minaj. Her social media referenced her professional experience working at a call center and shift supervision. She had a robust rich life like any other young woman. Unquestionably, obscuring her true identity as a Black trans woman delayed opportunities to share her story.
— David Taffet