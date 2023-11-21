The National Center for Transgender Equality has released its 2023 Remembrance Report honoring the lives of 109 transgender individuals who have died in the United States since November 2022. At least 53 of those were killed in acts of violence; another 33 died by suicide.
Kris Tassone, policy counsel for the NCTE and head of the remembrance project, said, “NCTE’s Remembrance Report emphasizes the importance of accurate data collection, urging governments to recognize all gender identities. Despite strides in vital record updates, more comprehensive efforts are needed to ensure accurate representation and recognition.
“The 2023 Remembrance Report emphasizes the importance of coming together to mourn and support a cause. Everyone we lost was precious and deserves to be honored for who they truly were, in their entirety,” Tassone said.
Information in the report was compiled from various sources, including national and local news, LGBTQ organizations, social media and community submissions. The report comes in the form of an online memorial with photos, illustrations and, where available, biographical information about each person.
The report also includes names of trans people who have died around the world.
The 2022 Remembrance Report listed 47 transgender people lost to violence. This year’s report indicates a slight increase, according to a statement from NCTE.
Violence against the transgender community is often underreported, and data about it is difficult to capture. Transgender people who are victims of violence are frequently misidentified in death by law enforcement, journalists, and even by unsupportive family members, often by being referred to by their dead name or their assigned sex at birth rather than their true name and gender.
SAY THEIR NAMES
The 109 trans individuals who have died in the U.S. since November 2022, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality’s Remembrance Report are listed below. Read the list and information on each one, with photos here. Read the international list here.
L. “Bubba” Copeland, Smiths Station, Ala.
Bre’Asia Banks, Casa Grande, Ariz.
Khyrstianna “Kay” Almazan, Williamson, Ariz.
Caelee Love-Light, Phoenix
Ivory Nicole Smith, San Francisco
Banko Brown, San Francisco
Loren Cameron, Berkeley, Calif.
DeVonnie J’Rae Johnson, Berkeley, Calif.
Heklina, San Francisco (died in London, UK)
Day Rodas, San Francisco, California
Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight, Yuba City, Calif.
Emma Borhanian, Vallejo, Calif.
Sage Lee, Sacramento
Lisseth Sánchez, San Francisco
Tanesh Nutall, San Francisco
Emma V. May, Wallingford, Conn.
Kelly Loving, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Daniel Aston, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Lukas Wegener, Denver, Colo.
Kayleigh Scott, Denver, Colo.
Tree “Avery” Nicole Crane, Greely, Colo.
Jasmine “Star” Mack, Washington, D.C.
Skylar Harrison Reeves, Washington, D.C.
A’nee Johnson, Washington, D.C.
Gloria Suzanne Stein, Sunrise, Fla.
Carmen Imaculada Ruiz, Orlando, Fla.
Tyler Barclay, Dunedin, Fla.
Camdyn Rider, Winter Haven, Fla.
Alexa Sokova, Palm Bay, Fla.
London Price, Miami-Dade, Fla.
Brianna Young (India Damore,) Miami, Fla.
Tortuguita, Atlanta
Destin Cheaves, Macon, Ga.
Ashley Burton, Atlanta
Shainah Turner, Augusta, Ga.
Rasheeda Williams (Koko Da Doll), Atlanta
Eden Knight, Atlanta
Faye Johnson, Honolulu
Erin Ezra Young, Waterloo, Iowa
Takiya V. Wynters, Chicago
Unique Banks, Chicago
Lovely Page, Chicago
Dominic Dupree, Chicago
Thomas “Tom-Tom” Robinson, Calumet City, Ill.
Lisa Love Turman, Chicago
Jojo Baby, Chicago
Morgan Dee, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Naomi Elizabeth McNew, Kokomo, Ind.
Henry Berg-Brousseau, Arlington, Va.
Zachee Imanitwitaho, Louisville, Ken.
Moe Moore, Louisville, Ken.
Belle Adelman-Cannon, New Orleans
Yoko, New Orleans
Levi Martin, Lakeville, Mass.
Melissa Wright, Roxbury, Mass.
Tabatha Murray, Boston
Mya Finch, Boston
Gwen Gatewood, Kalamazoo, Mich.
Ashia Davis, Detroit/Highland Park
Emoni Nicole Wright, Flint, Mich.
Josephine Diamond Gilliford, Kansas City, Mo.
Amber McLaughlin, Bonne Terre, Mo.
Caitlyn “Cait” Éowyn Earhart, St. Louis
Mechele Lee Jones, Sparks, Nev.
Nova Dunn, Manchester, N.H.
Lola LaPerla Ebony Mcdaniels, New Jersey
Myles Fitzpatrick, Manville, N.J.
Lucka Maherling Joseph, Jersey City, N.J.
Bianca Lee Saunders, Pojoaque, N.M.
Sherlyn Marjorie, Albuquerque
Olivia M. Snow, New York, N.Y.
Fernielle Mary “Wowy” Mora, Bronx, N.Y.
Milan Batista, Queens, N.Y.
Paris Aminah, New York, N.Y.
Rachel Pollack, Rhinebeck, N.Y.
“Tommy Playboy” Blackwell, VIII, Bronx, N.Y.
Allen A. O’Donnell, Bronx, N.Y.
Tiesha Mcfarland, New York, N.Y.
Casey (KC) Lee Johnson, Wilmington, N.C.
Catherine Wheeler, North Canton, Ohio
Amiri Jean Reid, Toledo, Ohio
Charm Wilson, Cleveland, Ohio
Kejuan Richardson, Toledo, Ohio
Adalyn Anderson, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Marilyn Augustine Hendren, Tulsa, Okla.
Clayton Stephens, Lawton, Okla.
Dolli Goins, Eugene, Ore.
Agnes ‘Aggie’ Jean Livingston, Eugene, Ore.
Rani Baker, Portland, Ore.
Wendi Miller, Pittsburgh
Diamond Jackson–McDonald, Philadelphia
Mar’Quis ‘MJ’ Jackson, Philadelphia
River Paige Olmsted, Lancaster, Penn.
Miss Pennie, Lancaster, Penn.
Theadora “Thea” Cassidy, Lititz, Penn.
Tammy Lynn Felbaum, Westmoreland, Penn.
Bird, Philadelphia
Cris Velazquez, Philadelphia
Chanell “Uvita” Perez Ortiz, Carolina, P.R.
Luis Ángel Díaz Castro, San Juan, P.R.
Jacob Williamson, Pageland, S.C.
Shandon Tymiere Floyd, Columbia, S.C.
Vic Yang, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Meadow Elisabeth Goodman, Austin
Janet Fierce Andrews, Houston
Amanda Palmer, Fairfield, Texas
Maria Fer Rivera, Houston
Alicia Clarke, New Boston, Texas
LaKendra Andrews, Dallas
Cam Chamberlain, Killeen
Elena Esther Adem, Dallas
Zoey Hernandez, New Boston, Texas
Anonymous, Utah
Ome Gandhi, Salt Lake City
Fisher Jones, Salt Lake City
Tyler Svetich , Murray, Utah
Rory Campbell Swimm, Salt Lake City
Evelyn Mae Sorensen, Middlebury, Vt.
Ta’Siyah “Siyah” Woodland, Mechanicsville, Va.
Mykal Rae Wilson, Sterling, Va.
Eucytus, Seattle, Wash.
Kenzie “Soma” Webler, Olympia, Wash.
Unidentified, Seattle
Travis Stimeling, Morgantown, W.V.
Dacoda “Codii” Lawrence, W.V.
Cashay Ashanti Henderson, Milwaukee
Chyna Long, Milwaukee
Stephanie Petty, Thermopolis, Wyo.