The National Center for Transgender Equality has released its 2023 Remembrance Report honoring the lives of 109 transgender individuals who have died in the United States since November 2022. At least 53 of those were killed in acts of violence; another 33 died by suicide.

Kris Tassone, policy counsel for the NCTE and head of the remembrance project, said, “NCTE’s Remembrance Report emphasizes the importance of accurate data collection, urging governments to recognize all gender identities. Despite strides in vital record updates, more comprehensive efforts are needed to ensure accurate representation and recognition.

“The 2023 Remembrance Report emphasizes the importance of coming together to mourn and support a cause. Everyone we lost was precious and deserves to be honored for who they truly were, in their entirety,” Tassone said.

Information in the report was compiled from various sources, including national and local news, LGBTQ organizations, social media and community submissions. The report comes in the form of an online memorial with photos, illustrations and, where available, biographical information about each person.

The report also includes names of trans people who have died around the world.

The 2022 Remembrance Report listed 47 transgender people lost to violence. This year’s report indicates a slight increase, according to a statement from NCTE.

Violence against the transgender community is often underreported, and data about it is difficult to capture. Transgender people who are victims of violence are frequently misidentified in death by law enforcement, journalists, and even by unsupportive family members, often by being referred to by their dead name or their assigned sex at birth rather than their true name and gender.

SAY THEIR NAMES

The 109 trans individuals who have died in the U.S. since November 2022, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality’s Remembrance Report are listed below. Read the list and information on each one, with photos here. Read the international list here.

L. “Bubba” Copeland, Smiths Station, Ala.

Bre’Asia Banks, Casa Grande, Ariz.

Khyrstianna “Kay” Almazan, Williamson, Ariz.

Caelee Love-Light, Phoenix

Ivory Nicole Smith, San Francisco

Banko Brown, San Francisco

Loren Cameron, Berkeley, Calif.

DeVonnie J’Rae Johnson, Berkeley, Calif.

Heklina, San Francisco (died in London, UK)

Day Rodas, San Francisco, California

Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight, Yuba City, Calif.

Emma Borhanian, Vallejo, Calif.

Sage Lee, Sacramento

Lisseth Sánchez, San Francisco

Tanesh Nutall, San Francisco

Emma V. May, Wallingford, Conn.

Kelly Loving, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Daniel Aston, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Lukas Wegener, Denver, Colo.

Kayleigh Scott, Denver, Colo.

Tree “Avery” Nicole Crane, Greely, Colo.

Jasmine “Star” Mack, Washington, D.C.

Skylar Harrison Reeves, Washington, D.C.

A’nee Johnson, Washington, D.C.

Gloria Suzanne Stein, Sunrise, Fla.

Carmen Imaculada Ruiz, Orlando, Fla.

Tyler Barclay, Dunedin, Fla.

Camdyn Rider, Winter Haven, Fla.

Alexa Sokova, Palm Bay, Fla.

London Price, Miami-Dade, Fla.

Brianna Young (India Damore,) Miami, Fla.

Tortuguita, Atlanta

Destin Cheaves, Macon, Ga.

Ashley Burton, Atlanta

Shainah Turner, Augusta, Ga.

Rasheeda Williams (Koko Da Doll), Atlanta

Eden Knight, Atlanta

Faye Johnson, Honolulu

Erin Ezra Young, Waterloo, Iowa

Takiya V. Wynters, Chicago

Unique Banks, Chicago

Lovely Page, Chicago

Dominic Dupree, Chicago

Thomas “Tom-Tom” Robinson, Calumet City, Ill.

Lisa Love Turman, Chicago

Jojo Baby, Chicago

Morgan Dee, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Naomi Elizabeth McNew, Kokomo, Ind.

Henry Berg-Brousseau, Arlington, Va.

Zachee Imanitwitaho, Louisville, Ken.

Moe Moore, Louisville, Ken.

Belle Adelman-Cannon, New Orleans

Yoko, New Orleans

Levi Martin, Lakeville, Mass.

Melissa Wright, Roxbury, Mass.

Tabatha Murray, Boston

Mya Finch, Boston

Gwen Gatewood, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Ashia Davis, Detroit/Highland Park

Emoni Nicole Wright, Flint, Mich.

Josephine Diamond Gilliford, Kansas City, Mo.

Amber McLaughlin, Bonne Terre, Mo.

Caitlyn “Cait” Éowyn Earhart, St. Louis

Mechele Lee Jones, Sparks, Nev.

Nova Dunn, Manchester, N.H.

Lola LaPerla Ebony Mcdaniels, New Jersey

Myles Fitzpatrick, Manville, N.J.

Lucka Maherling Joseph, Jersey City, N.J.

Bianca Lee Saunders, Pojoaque, N.M.

Sherlyn Marjorie, Albuquerque

Olivia M. Snow, New York, N.Y.

Fernielle Mary “Wowy” Mora, Bronx, N.Y.

Milan Batista, Queens, N.Y.

Paris Aminah, New York, N.Y.

Rachel Pollack, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

“Tommy Playboy” Blackwell, VIII, Bronx, N.Y.

Allen A. O’Donnell, Bronx, N.Y.

Tiesha Mcfarland, New York, N.Y.

Casey (KC) Lee Johnson, Wilmington, N.C.

Catherine Wheeler, North Canton, Ohio

Amiri Jean Reid, Toledo, Ohio

Charm Wilson, Cleveland, Ohio

Kejuan Richardson, Toledo, Ohio

Adalyn Anderson, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Marilyn Augustine Hendren, Tulsa, Okla.

Clayton Stephens, Lawton, Okla.

Dolli Goins, Eugene, Ore.

Agnes ‘Aggie’ Jean Livingston, Eugene, Ore.

Rani Baker, Portland, Ore.

Wendi Miller, Pittsburgh

Diamond Jackson–McDonald, Philadelphia

Mar’Quis ‘MJ’ Jackson, Philadelphia

River Paige Olmsted, Lancaster, Penn.

Miss Pennie, Lancaster, Penn.

Theadora “Thea” Cassidy, Lititz, Penn.

Tammy Lynn Felbaum, Westmoreland, Penn.

Bird, Philadelphia

Cris Velazquez, Philadelphia

Chanell “Uvita” Perez Ortiz, Carolina, P.R.

Luis Ángel Díaz Castro, San Juan, P.R.

Jacob Williamson, Pageland, S.C.

Shandon Tymiere Floyd, Columbia, S.C.

Vic Yang, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Meadow Elisabeth Goodman, Austin

Janet Fierce Andrews, Houston

Amanda Palmer, Fairfield, Texas

Maria Fer Rivera, Houston

Alicia Clarke, New Boston, Texas

LaKendra Andrews, Dallas

Cam Chamberlain, Killeen

Elena Esther Adem, Dallas

Zoey Hernandez, New Boston, Texas

Anonymous, Utah

Ome Gandhi, Salt Lake City

Fisher Jones, Salt Lake City

Tyler Svetich , Murray, Utah

Rory Campbell Swimm, Salt Lake City

Evelyn Mae Sorensen, Middlebury, Vt.

Ta’Siyah “Siyah” Woodland, Mechanicsville, Va.

Mykal Rae Wilson, Sterling, Va.

Eucytus, Seattle, Wash.

Kenzie “Soma” Webler, Olympia, Wash.

Unidentified, Seattle

Travis Stimeling, Morgantown, W.V.

Dacoda “Codii” Lawrence, W.V.

Cashay Ashanti Henderson, Milwaukee

Chyna Long, Milwaukee

Stephanie Petty, Thermopolis, Wyo.