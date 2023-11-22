Potential beneficiary applicants are invited to join the Black Tie Dinner Community Relations Committee for a beneficiary information session at the Cathedral of Hope Interfaith Peace Chapel on Dec. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn about how beneficiaries participate from the time they’re named through the dinner and distribution party.

Register to hear from BTD board members and representatives of two new beneficiaries — Pride Frisco and Dallas Hope Charities. Beneficiary application open Jan. 1 for the 2024 Black Tie Dinner.

— David Taffet