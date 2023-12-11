UPDATE: Officer Mark Beseda in the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Public Information Office has confirmed that the two women involved “were in a dating relationship.”

Grand Prairie police responded to a domestic violence call between two women on Saturday evening, Dec. 9.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim, who was able to escape the house through a living room window. She was taken to safety by police.

While officers were talking to the victim, the other woman left the house and walked toward police with a handgun drawn. An officer shot the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect pending notification of family, and they have not released information about the relationship between the two women.

The officer who shot the suspect is on routine administrative leave. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent officer-involved shooting investigation.

— David Taffet