Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Trinity the Tuck enlists drag royalty on her first Christmas album

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first double crown All-Star winner Trinity The Tuck announced that she’s going to double stuff your stockings with music and a book.

Her first-ever Christmas album Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical produced by Drew Louis with songs by Tuck and Louis features appearances by drag superstars Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, JIMBO, Manila Luzon, Aria B Cassadine, Ginger Minj and Kylie Sonique Love.

As an accompaniment, Tuck also released Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz with oriignal illustrations and story by Tuck and Jason Michael Snow.

Her book is based on A Christmas Carol told through a drag lens and features characters (Luci (the Devil), Sister Mary Kuntz and more) that she popularized on Drag Race.

“I’ve always loved illustrated stories, and I’ve wanted to create one for a long time, this is a major twist on the holiday classic A Christmas Carol. There are definitely similarities with Trinity and Scrooge, but this drag story has many twists and turns.” she said in a press release.

Both are available now with music on all digital platforms and 200 copies of her limited edition book here.

George Perris has a new Christmas music video and TV special

This gay vocalist released The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!, his first ever album of holiday music. He puts his own European spin on Chrstimas classics in three different languages. The album features “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night,”“Ave Maria,”and the first cis-male cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree.”

“This project is a very special labor of love for me, as I always turn into a kid during Christmas; I’ve dreamt of recording a Christmas album since I first started singing,”he said in a press release.“These songs have a deep root inside of us, they unite us and comfort us.”

The album acts as the backdrop for Perris’ PBS holiday special set to air this month. Date TBA so check local listings.

“Filming a holiday special was an incredible experience; I’m glad that with my music I can bring people together during the holidays and uplift spirits and spread joy, especially during these very difficult times we’re all going through. It’s just an important reminder that the true meaning of this special time of year is innocence and above all, togetherness,” he mentioned.

Perris also dropped a new video for the titular song which you can watch below.

Lagoona Bloo’s got “Toys” for you in new single

OK, maybe not a Christmas song, but this may get you in some kind of mood this holiday season. For this vibe, Bloo is gonna use her toys instead of wasting time on boys. So, that could certainly make sense to add to any gift lifts.

Drag popster Lagoona Bloo dropper her new sex-positive new single “Toys” last week and in both English and Spanglish.

“My upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop is all about self-love,” Bloo said in a press release. “I’ve gotten really good at loving myself over the last few years and ‘Toys’ is a shameless song about physical self-love. I’m entering a very fun, confident and slutty era, not only in drag, and this song is a bold reflection of that. I wanted a banger about banging yourself better than anyone else can!”

Watch the Spanglish visualizer below or the English one here.

Concert Calendar

Tuesday: Kiki and Herb at Granada Theater.

Wednesday: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at the Texas Trust CU Theatre.

Sunday: Anita Baker at American Airlines Center.

Monday: Sarah Brightman at the Winspear.

Dec. 20: Pentatonix at Dickies Arena.

Dec. 22: A Drag Queen Christmas at the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory.

2024

Jan. 20: Jonathan Van Ness at Majestic Theatre.

Jan. 26: Tanya Tucker at Will Rogers Auditorium.

Feb. 10: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at Globe Life Field.

March 1: Olivia Rodrigo at American Airlines Center.

March 5: Sleater-Kinney at The Studio At The Factory.

March 9: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

March 22: Pink Martini with China Forbes at the Winspear.

March 24 and 25: Madonna at American Airlines Center.

April 1: Whitney Queen Of The Night at Majestic Theatre.

May 11: Nicki Minaj at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez