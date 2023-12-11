Dallas attorney Callie Butcher traveled to Austin on Sunday, Dec. 10, to file her application to get on the 2024 Democratic Primary ballot for Texas Congressional District 32, making her the first transgender Texan to run for Congress in a major party primary in the state.

The Texas primaries are set for March 5.

Butcher, president of the Dallas LGBT Bar Association, made the trip to Austin to file for the primary accompanied by a number of supporters and allies who touted the historic importance of her candidacy. According to a press release announcing her candidacy, Butcher offers “a heartfelt invitation to transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming individuals and allies to join her and be part of this groundbreaking moment in Texas politics.”

The District 32 seat is currently held by Democrat Colin Allred, who chose to challenge incumbent Republican Ted Cruz for one of Texas’ two seats in the U.S. Senate rather than running again for the U.S. House. Butcher is one of 10 candidates who have filed for the Democratic Primary in District 32, and the second member of the LGBTQ community; state Rep. Julie Johnson filed last month. The other eight candidates are Raja Chaudhry, Alex Cornwallis, Kevin Felder, Zachariah Manning, Jan McDowell, Justin Moore, Christopher Panayiotou and Brian Williams.

Today (Monday, Dec. 11) is the filing deadline. As of 3 p.m. today, only two Republicans had filed in District 32: Darrell Day and Gulrez Khan.

According to Butcher’s press release, she is “driven by an unwavering passion for justice and equality,” and her “commitment to advocacy for underserved communities has been a cornerstone of her career.” The press notes her “tireless efforts in championing diversity, protecting innovation and empowering small businesses and nonprofits” that “reflect her dedication to making a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Butcher’s priorities include “taking a stand against the influence of the gun lobby to ensure the safety of our children;” upholding the right to reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care to “guarantee bodily autonomy for all;” finding climate solutions to protect the environment and invest in a sustainable future; addressing inflation and advocating “for the end of student loan debt burden;” advancing Medicare for All; defending “the sanctity of medical decisions,” and advocating for passage of the Equality Act.

— Tammye Nash