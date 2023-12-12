Let’s have a Kiki

Holidays get unhinged with cabaret legends Kiki and Herb

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

This is the night. Mx Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman are back in Dallas for one night only bringing their new holiday show O Come Let Us Adore Them to the Granada Theater. But you might know them by their cabaret monikers Kiki and Herb.

These queer icons have been delivering unhinged booziness and irreverence to the masses for more than 20 years with their cabaret characters.

“Kiki & Herb” are the creations of Bond and Mellman. Kiki is a washed-up, boozed-up chanteuse with a glorious voice that recalls Tom Waits and Ethel Merman. Herb is her enabling lifelong emotional support accompanist. Campy? Yes. But also legit.

With their act, they two have played the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre, the Sydney Opera House and New York’s Carnegie Hall. They have performed and toured with queer artists Scissor Sisters and Rufus Wainwright.

And for their show Kiki & Herb: Jesus Wept, the two were nominated for a Tony Award and received an Obie Award.

Before Tuesday night’s show, the duo — Bond Mellman, that is — gave time to Dallas Voice to talk via email about their new show and how it speaks to the community and responds to today’s dialogue. Plus, they drop deets on their favorite holiday beverage.

Dallas Voice: Happy holidays! Let’s get right into it. You are, for sure, queer cabaret icons. How do you see the journey or evolution of Kiki and Herb to today? Vivian: We seem to be able to use these characters as a reflection of the times we’re living in. Because they are “tipsy,” it’s easier for them to be able to say things a lot of our audience is thinking out loud and in a humorous way.

Kenny: Kiki and Herb, as characters, have always reflected the world as it is in the present moment. So we as artists pull in the atmosphere of where the world is now and attempt to craft a show that lets people reflect on that.

You’re coming here to entertain for the holidays with song and music and some irreverence. What can we expect from this new show? Vivian: Kiki and Herb do their best to stay relevant with “the kids,” so there are songs by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and from the Barbie soundtrack.

Kenny: Some old classics, some songs from our 2001 Christmas album — which we just released on vinyl for the first time — and some new pop songs, because Kiki and Herb try to stay hip.

The holidays for queer folks can be an interesting time of course. Does this show help us deal with the stress of conservative relatives and gifts you don’t want to buy for some people? Also, how has your holiday experiences been with both family and chosen family? Vivian: Growing up trans I never got things I wanted for Christmas, so I’m not big on gifts, I prefer presence and shared experiences with people I love and who love me for who I am. I think that’s why doing holiday shows remains so much fun for me.

Kenny: I am a Jew and am blessed with an extended family that has no conservatives in it, and we gave up on gifts when I was a child so it all works out

After this politically tumultuous year, especially for queer folks, thanks for bringing joy with your shows. Do you ever respond with your shows and music to the legislation that so blatantly discriminates against the community? Vivian: Yes, our shows were born as a response to the AIDS crisis in the ’90s, and Kiki is still a newshound with a particularly queer perspective of the works.

Kenny I feel like since we started Kiki and Herb, we have never had a time when we weren’t responding to some legislation that wanted to take rights away. It’s been a ride.

Simple question: Like Kiki, we love a good drink. So what’s your go-to cocktail for the holidays and/or recipe for a festive drink? Vivian: I make a mean eggnog. Once I added a girlfriend’s breast milk, and the gays went nuts. Now I ask you, what says Christmas more than eggnog with breast milk?

Kenny: My partner and I made Cherry Bounce months ago and have been shaking it every few days. It basically is fresh cherries preserved in grain alcohol. An old-time American cordial. We will give it to friends and family at Christmas. A little mixed with some club soda is delicious!

For tickets, visit GranadaTheater.com.