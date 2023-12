The 2023 Teddy Bear Party was held Saturday night, Dec. 9, at the Echo Lounge, collecting some 1,500 teddy bears to be delivered to kiddos at Cook Children’s Hospital. The party featured a high-energy show by Shangela and music from DJs Dan Slater and Ben Bakson and lots of holiday cheer…. And DVtv Crew Larry the Fairy and Joseph Herrera were there to bring you all the fun.