The public is invited to attend the first membership and coat drive for the newly formed Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) Friends Group hosted by District 9 Councilmember and Friends Group Honorary Chair Paul C. Blackmon. Membership is free and open to individuals of all ages who are interested in serving Dallas’ unsheltered neighbors. There are many volunteer projects to choose from including some that can be done remotely. Free appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided courtesy of Smoky Rose. Guests are asked to bring a new or gently used adult-sized coat for donation to individuals experiencing homelessness.

This event will take place this coming Monday, December 11th, at 6 p.m. at the Smoky Rose, 8602 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX.