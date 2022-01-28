Dallas Police Department’s public information office has provided Dallas Voice with information regarding the incident Tuesday at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Dickason Avenue.

According to reports, at approximately 5:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Dickason. When they arrived, officers were told that three Black male suspects driving a black vehicle had collided with the car of the person who had called police.

After the collision, the victim said one of the suspects had gotten out of the black vehicle and started walking toward the caller’s vehicle, carrying a gun. At that point, the caller and his passenger ran away from the location, hearing gunfire behind them as they ran.

There were no injuries reported, and the suspects remain at larger. Anyone with information can call the Dallas police non-emergency number, 214-744-4444, in reference to case number 015202-2022.

— Tammye Nash