Officials with Neiman Marcus Group this week announced its new partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, which kicked off with the brand being recognized as “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.”

Due to a number of newly-incorporated benefits and policies, Neiman Marcus Group recently earned a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices for LGBTQ workplace equality.

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign’s senior vice president of programs, research and training, said, “When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ workers in America and abroad.

“But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The recent score, based on several new benefits and capabilities that Neiman Marcus Group has adopted, is a significant milestone for NMG, company officials said, adding that NMG “is proud to join the ranks of the over 840 major businesses that also earned top marks this year.”

NMG completed the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index for the first time in the spring of 2021 to benchmark and improve workplace policies and practices that support the LGBTQ community and substantiate their commitment to advancing workplace equity, officials said. As a result of the index, the company has enhanced its policies and its code of conduct to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity and expression and gender transition guidelines.

NMG also ensured equivalent benefits for same-and different-sex spouses and domestic partners, including health, dental and vision insurance and dependent coverage, as well as relocation/travel assistance, FMLA-like benefits, and employee discounts. Additionally, NMG partnered with the HRC during Pride Month, implementing a point-of-sale fundraising campaign in Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores.

According to recent research from HRC, LGBTQ individuals make up 8 percent of the United States population, but less than 1 percemy of Fortune 500 CEOs. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group, said, “As a gay man and one of a few openly gay CEOs, it has been a mission of mine to ensure that all associates feel like they belong at Neiman Marcus Group. I am proud of NMG’s recent recognition as the ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ and know there is still significant work that needs to be done.

“I am personally committed to this mission and am excited to continue evolving our Belonging programs, partnerships, and initiatives at NMG to ensure every community is seen, heard, and supported,” van Raemdonck said.

NMG officials said the company is also proud of its partnership with HRC. Recently, NMG presented a $250,000 donation to HRC leadership at the 2021 Black Tie Dinner in Dallas to benefit HRC and Dallas nonprofits supporting the LGBTQ community.

These funds are from NMG’s $150,000 Platinum membership level that supports HRC’s 501c6 lobbying efforts for LGBTQ equality across the U.S. The remaining $100,000 comes from customer donations raised at point-of-sale for HRC’s foundation during Pride Month each June. The funds will be used to support the HRC’s programs, including Children, Youth & Families Program, Health & Aging Program, HIV & Health Equity Program, Religion & Faith Program, Workplace Equality Program, HRC Project One America, and Transgender Justice Initiative.