Big, big stuff is happening for Dallas’ hometown music hero Kameron Ross, who has been nominated for a Queerty Award for Best Indie Music Video for the video for his song, “If I Could Go Back.”

Kameron, who is proud to be an openly gay country music singer, went to Nashville in 2021 to record two singles — “If I Could Go Back” and “Real” —and, by the end of 2021, he had also released a remix of his single and performed in venues all over the country.

“The song is about going back to your roots, back home where it all began, that bitter sweet moment of being happy for growing up and all the good things that have come your way and also for the lessons learned but wishing you could have stayed and enjoyed it all just a bit longer,” Kameron said.

He said making the video was an amazing experience: “Being an independent artist, you have to come up with the funding, team and ideas for yourself. I am very lucky to have a circle of people that surround me to help make these things come to life. When I started working with my amazing photographer, Marcos Covos, he actually helped me get together a team of people and we started all the planning from there.”

The concept for the video is about “taking it back to a small town but having some big moments,” Kameron added. “We did all of the shooting out in Waxahachie, and, boy, was I not prepared for how beautiful it was! We found these amazing silos that gave us some of the most beautiful moments. So, although we were in a small town, my videographer, James Fierros, wanted to be sure to be sure he captured moments that translated from what we felt when listening to the song.”

Kameron says he was floored to have been nominated for a Queerty. “Yesterday started like any other Thursday until Lio, my partner, called to tell me I had been nominated,” he said. “I am up against some of the biggest names in queer music, like Mj Rodriguez and Trixie Mattel to name a few. So, I am honored to even be considered.”

Winning, of course, would mean the world to him, he added. “I am in the process of lining up some new music. Getting everyone some new things to hear from me and maybe even a surprise feature with someone everyone might know soon,” he said. “Being this Texas boy and even getting to go to the awards ceremony in L.A. is already a win, but to bring that award home to Dallas would be unreal. I hope it would help remind other LGBTQ+ artists like myself that we are capable of it all and can achieve anything we set our minds to.”

Watch the video below, and go to Kameron’s website here or to the Queerty Awards website here to vote.

— Jenny Block