Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs has announced a $1 million grant program to aid women’s businesses hurt by the COVID-19 epidemic. The grants — not loans — area available to qualified woman-owned businesses in the state of Texas.

TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten announced launch of the the AssistHER grant program last week, explaining that it will provide 100 $10,000 grants. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action,” Feyten said. “Servant leadership runs deep at Texas Woman’s and this grant program exemplifies that philosophy.”

To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51 percent owned by a woman, have a demonstrated need due directly to COVID-19, and be owned and operated in Texas. Awardees will be required to complete online training on how to maintain business operations in the current environment and report all expenditures of grant funds. Eligible businesses must be up to date on payroll, sales and other taxes and be properly permitted.

Grant funds can be used for operating expenses (excluding payment of sales tax and payroll, advertising, purchase of food for consumption, penalties and fees, and charitable donations), technology upgrades or help adapting to a new business model.

To apply, visit the TWU Center for Women Entrepreneurs here.

Other resources for businesses can be found at the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce website here.

— Tammye Nash