Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will be holding a telephone town hall meeting to address the concerns of small business owners and recently unemployed individuals impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic from 3:30-4:30p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

To participate call toll free 855-286-0280 at the time of the event, or visit Johnson’s site here and complete to form to receive a phone call and be connected to the event when it begins.

— Tammye Nash