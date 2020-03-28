Dallas Voice joins the rest of the North Texas LGBTQ community and the drag community around the country in sending get-well wishes to local entertainer Chanel LaMasters, who is reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19.

In a note posted to Facebook today (Saturday, March 28) management at Urban Cowboy in Fort Worth said:

Urban Cowboy family, take a moment out of your day and lift Chanel up in prayer. Chanel has been hospitalized for some time having tested positive for COVID 19. The point and time of contact is unknown. Sore throat, extreme fever, loss of smell/taste, excessive coughing, inability to hold breath or talk, in no particular order, but not limited to, are strong indicators.

A DEEPER CONVERSATION: Set aside all the information that you are given for just a moment. The virus can be airborne at anytime and it can live on ANYTHING. You can be healthy at home alone and still end up in the ER.

She is asking for prayers and space during this challenging time.

— Tammye Nash