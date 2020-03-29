The Fort Worth Police Department’s Public Information Office today (Sunday, March 29) confirmed that two FWPD officers have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson said in a press released that tests results came back Saturday, March 28, and that both officers are “in good spirits despite fighting symptoms, and both have been in self-isolation at home since feeling ill.”

The spokesperson said both officers work in the same unit and had “limited close contact with others while at work. We have staff backtracking the movements and encounters of these officers with others, and they are notifying anyone that may be at risk and needs to self-isolate.”

“We are also disinfecting the office spaces where they worked. Our city leaders and the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association are aware and have offered any assistance needed. Offers to assist can be directed to the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association.”