Dallas Parks and Recreation Department officials warned today (Sunday, March 29) that parks and trails are overcrowded despite shelter-at-home ordinances and social distancing rules being in effect, which could force the city to close them all. Katy Trail and White Lake are the two areas seeing the most increased usage.

Park officials said overcrowding could force the department to close all trails and 397 parks, adding that they are “prepared to take this drastic step immediately if the public will not voluntarily comply with social distancing requirements.”

Dallas Park and Rec is already taking steps to limit the public’s access to parks, according to a press release from the department, with barricades at many entrances and limited vehicular traffic. Park rangers are monitoring parks and trail usage to ensure compliance with the six-feet safe distance requirement. The city’s Code Enforcement and Parking Enforcement departments and the Dallas Marshall’s Office will help with enforcement.

John D. Jenkins, Dallas Park and Recreation interim director, said, “We encourage you to stay at home, even though we recognize the mental and physical benefits of outdoor exercise and fresh air. While at the parks, we want visitors to practice social distancing of at least six feet. … Closing parks and trails is the last step we will take for everyone’s safety.”

