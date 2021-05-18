Rich Lopez | Contributing Writer

The party starts quickly for Pride month this June. Black Sheep Hospitality Group announced its inaugural Trick the Mini Fest on June 4-7, and organizer Rickey Head is looking to bring Pride back into the gayborhood.

“Pride just hasn’t been the same since it moved,” he said by phone. “So I wanted to give people an opportunity to celebrate on the Strip who don’t want to celebrate it elsewhere.”

The event will feature a DJ lineup, drag performances, the Lil Miss Trick pageant and the Mr. Trick dance contest.

Trick will also raise funds to benefit Access and Information Network (AIN). Profits made by carnival games at the festival will be matched and donated to the nonprofit healthcare resource for persons living with HIV.

“On top of having a space to celebrate Pride, it just made sense to give back to my community,” Head said.

Per the Eventbrite listing, Trick will be held at 4015 Cedar Springs Road, the lot between Bank of America and Woody’s. Head partnered with the property owner for the event and said he plans to eventually build a restaurant on the site under the same name.

“‘Trick’ is a lifestyle of going to fancy restaurants and taking those food pics for Instagram, but you don’t see those places on The Strip,” he said. “Since Dish closed, there hasn’t been an elevated food scene, and I just want to bring that back, ultimately.”

Thus, the festival is Head’s coming out party, although he’s already a familiar name among the nightlife and dining scenes, with stints at the original Brick, the Don’t Tell Supper Club, Felix Culpa and others.

Among his partnerships and sponsors are Cedar Springs Tap House, Pina Loca Tequila, XOXO Social and Unicorn Design Group. Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. today (Tuesday, May 18) with prices beginning at $20 and increasing with varied levels of admission.

Here is the current lineup:

Friday, June 4

5 p.m. DJ Athena

9 p.m. Drag Show with Nicole O’Hara Munroe/ DJ Charlie Phresh

10 p.m. Lil Miss Trick Contest

Saturday, June 5

Noon DJ Alexander Bangs

2 p.m. Mr Trick Contest

5 p.m. DJ Pornstar

9 p.m. Drag Show with Nicole O’Hara Munroe

10 p.m. Lil Miss Trick Contest/ DJ Ari

Sunday, June 6

Noon Cat Daddy from K104

2 p.m. Mr Trick Contest hosted by Cat Daddy

5 p.m. DJ Jesus Montanez

9 p.m. Drag Show with Nicole O’Hara Munroe

10 p.m. DJ Memoz

11 p.m. Lil Miss Trick Crowning

10 p.m.- 1 a.m. : Dj Memoz