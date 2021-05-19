Brad and Ryan share some of their favorite places to holiday when the heat hits full throttle. From Fire Island to European hot spots, they break down the best of the best and share the tea on some fascinating history of gay resort towns.

Bonus: Ryan shares tips on going to Disneyland during the post-covid comeback, and Brad talks turf tips, umbilical cord training and Top 21 LGBT Travel destinations in 2021.

NOTES: Daddy & Dada book signing: Los Angeles, mark your calendar, at Barnes & Noble—The Grove on Wednesday, June 2. 10:15 a.m.