Queer singer Demi Lovato announced today (Wednesday, May 19) that they now identify as non-binary and are changing to “they/them” pronouns, and will be sharing their journey on their new podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato,” which is produced by OBB Sound. “The first episode of the podcast will “explore how excited they are and what this change means. They will also explore what it may look like for other people going through the same journey,” TMZ reports.

Lovato said in the podcast, “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and some self-reflective work. And through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

Lovato added that identifying as non-binary “best represents the fluidity they feel in their gender expression … while allowing them to feel most authentic and true,” according to TMZ.

Lovato recently shared their personal mental health and addiction struggles in the YouTube documentary Dancing with the Devil.

— Tammye Nash