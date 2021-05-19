Preston Hollow Democrats are warning members and supporters this week about a scam email asking recipients to donate gift cards to the group.

“Be aware there is a fraudulent email circulating,” the group notes in an alert on the PHD website and in an email sent to members and supporters. “Do not respond to this email or open any attachments.”

The header in the email claims it is from George Edwards, the PHD president, but the response email reads PatStein@kc.rr.com. Edwards warns, “It did not come from email address or any other PHD email addresses. It is not associated with George or the Preston Hollow Democrats.”

The scam email subject line reads “The Preston Hollow Democrats,” and the body of the email says, “Are you available to assist? I am out of the state, and I’ve got credence in you to take care of this. I would have called your phone, but presently I don’t have access to my mobile phone.

“The Preston Hollow Democrats need some gift cards for donation to Veterans at Hospice and Palliative Care Units for Personal Protective Equipment from Corona Virus (COVID-19). I have decided to make it a personal duty. I will be responsible for the reimbursement.”

It is sign, “Regards, George Edwards.”

Again, Edwards stressed that neither he nor anyone else associated with Preston Hollow Democrats had anything to do with the email, and urged anyone who receives it to delete it immediately without opening any attachments.

— Tammye Nash