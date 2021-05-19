Dallas Theater Center returns to live performances in July with a production of Working: A Musical, outdoors at Annette Strauss Square on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The production, playing July 7-18, marks the DTC directorial debut of Tiana Kaye Blair, a Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member.

This unique show is based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book and features the real-life words of average working Americans, with original songs by Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor and others.

Tickets for season subscribers will be issued by mail or available in the Dallas Theater Center app this month. These tickets are a part of the 2020-2021 season, so subscribers pay nothing extra for this show.

And this year, in place of their annual summer pageant production, DTC, the SMU Meadows School of the Arts and Ignite/Arts Dallas are joining with their Public Works Dallas community partners, Bachman Lake Together, City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and Jubilee Park and Community Center, to produce a filmed version of an original theatrical production, A Little Less Lonely, created and performed by 60 community participants from throughout Dallas. The video, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo, will be released Aug. 10.

The community actors will rehearse virtually for most of the summer, then come together at the end of July for outdoor filming sessions at the community partner sites.

— Tammye Nash