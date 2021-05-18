WFAA announced sportscaster Dale Hansen is retiring in September. He’s been at the station since 1983.

Hansen became a hero to the LGBTQ community when he aired a Dale Hansen “Unplugged” segment about Michael Sam, when Sam was snubbed by every NFL team because he is gay.

At the time, Hansen thought sportscasters in every market would comment similarly. Instead, no one else said a word and Hansen went on to appear on Ellen and became a hero to the LGBTQ community around the country, but especially here in Dallas.

Since then, he has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Black Tie Dinner and has won Dallas Peace and Justice Center’s 2019 Inspiration Award, the Hero of Hope Award from the Cathedral of Hope Church and the Peacemaker Award from the Turtle Creek Chorale. He’s won more than 20 Lone Star Emmy Awards and has been named Sportscaster of the Year twice by Associated Press.

Hansen served as color analyst for the Dallas Cowboys radio broadcasts in the 90’s when the team won 3 Super Bowls in four years. Seems they can’t win without him.

As someone who’s met Dale, all I can say is he’s just a nice guy. Good luck and enjoy retirement, Dale, but don’t keep quiet. And Channel 8 — when Dale has something to say, we want to continue hearing Dale “Unplugged.”

— David Taffet