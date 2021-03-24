Multi-session ticket packages are now on sale for the 2021 U.S. gymnastics championships, which will be held June 3-6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The four-day championships will decide the 2021 men’s and women’s national all-around and individual event champions. Performances will help determine who will compete at U.S. Olympic gymnastic team trials on June 24-27 in St. Louis. The U.S. men’s and women’s national teams will also be renamed following the event’s conclusion.

USA Gymnastics is partnering with the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Dickies Arena for this event, and all parties are working together to create COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with the local health department to provide a safe and welcoming experience for all guests.

Tickets may be purchased at DickiesArena.com (you will need to register for a Dickies Arena AccountManager account). For groups of 10 or more, contact Dickies Arena Group Sales at (817) 402-9102 or email galanis@dickiesarena.com. Discounted tickets are available through local gymnastics clubs that are participating in the gym club ticket program.

Tentative schedule:

Thursday, June 3: Men’s gymnastics – 1 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors

Friday, June 4: Women’s gymnastics – 1 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors

Saturday, June 5: Men’s gymnastics – 10 a.m., juniors, and 3 p.m., seniors

Sunday, June 6: Women’s gymnastics – 12 p.m., juniors, and 5:30 p.m., seniors

All ticket prices are plus applicable fees:

Junior & Senior Women’s Day 1 Package – June 4: $89-$159

Junior & Senior Women’s Day 2 Package – June 6: $99-$179

All Junior & Senior Men’s Package – June 3 & 5: $99-$139

Senior Men’s & Senior Women’s Day 2 Package – June 5 & 6: $109-$149

All-session (all eight competitive sessions) – June 3-6: $209-$609; platinum ticket package includes VIP seating and a USA Gymnastics gift

