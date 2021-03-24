The seventh annual DFW South Asian Film Festival (SAFF) will join forces with the 15th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) to bring North Texas audiences a premiere-studded, gala-filled, power-packed, post-pandemic experience like none other in October 2021.

DIFF will take place Oct. 8-15 followed by SAFF on Oct. 15-17. More information will be available soon on their websites.

Festival pass holders will enjoy the benefits of reciprocal events, including physical and virtual screenings, opening night and closing night galas, cocktail receptions, panel discussions, master classes and more.

— David Taffet