Sarah Strogner is running for Texas Railroad Commission. Railroad commissioner is actually a very powerful position because it regulates energy in the state among other things.

The San Antonio Express News endorsed her, but after she posted a video, the newspaper unendorsed her. It’s why Dallas Voice doesn’t generally endorse candidates.

What did she do? She came out with a new campaign slogan to go along with the video that she posted on Tik Tok and Twitter. The slogan is, “They said I needed money. I have other assets.” Large black stars cover her nipples, but her “other assets” are showing as she rides an oil pump mostly naked.

In fine print on the video is her actual campaign slogan: “Stronger with Strogner” followed by “Please vote early starting tomorrow.”

Here’s the video on Twitter:

They said I needed money. 🤣 I have other assets. pic.twitter.com/OI9z9EDRRG — Sarah Stogner (@Sarah4RRC) February 14, 2022

— David Taffet