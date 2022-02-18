Join Resource Center for its first-ever LGBTQIA+ Family Chili Cookoff on Saturday, February 26 from 2–5 p.m. This event is for all LGBTQIA+ families and friends, including chosen families and childless families. The event will be outdoors (for COVID safety) with heaters.

The chili contest includes prizes, outdoor games, music and photo ops. Categories for the cookoff include best overall, best plant-based, best Texas-style (no beans) and spiciest. Community members will vote.

Register for this event online or at the door. Those who register ahead of time can skip the line and access the quick check-in table.

Think your family has the BEST chili recipe? Enter your chili in the cook-off! The deadline to enter the chili contest is Sunday, February 20.

If you have any questions, emailing Resource Center at: nalton@myresourcecenter.org.

— David Taffet