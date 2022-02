The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are right now planning Novice Sister Vera Satile’s novice project, a leather and feather bike night at Park Place in Garland from 4-11 p.m., April 23, aiming to raise money to build a playground for McShan Elementary.

The sisters are asking for donations of cash and donations of items they can raffle off during the event.

Anyone who has raffle items to donate can contact Sister Mel Atonin via email at mel.atonin15mg@gmail.com.

— Tammye Nash