Theatre Three postpones Maytag Virgin opening

In a press release, Theatre Three announced that its production of Maytag Virgin, which would have opened this weekend, will be postponed due to a “production-related delay.” The show by Audrey Cefaly will now open on Feb. 5 and run through its original ending date on Feb. 20. T3 has yet to return to its home stage at the Quadrangle due to construction. For this performance, Maytag Virgin will be presented at Bryant Hall at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

From T3: Maytag Virgin follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy’s husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment, and the bridge between the two.

Visit Theatre3Dallas.com for tickets and more information.

Save the date for State of Mind fundraiser by Second Thought

Second Thought Theatre announced details for this year’s State of Mind, an event that celebrates the company’s mission. Now in its eighth year, the fundraiser will also mark the first live version of this in two years following the event as a virtual one.

The event will happen Feb. 10 in the Design District at On the Levee.

“We are so happy to be back in person this year, both in the theater and for State of Mind,” Carol March, 2022 event chair said in a press release. “Our generous patrons and donors have made it all possible, with their steadfast support of the unique theatrical experience that STT produces and their belief in providing theatre professionals with equitable working opportunities. Our State of Mind fundraiser is key in providing the funds to grow and support STT and all the talented people who make the magic happen.”

State of Mind 2022 will feature cocktails and festive fare with a cabaret entertainment provided by Terry D. Loftis. Justin Locklear will emcee and lead the Fund the Mission live auction and raffle drawing. Proceeds from those will go directly to the theater. STT artists will be present to visit with guests.

Second Thought Theatre will also announce details for its 2022 season.

“My intention with this season is to examine disparity,” STT artistic director Carson McCain mentioned in the release. “I’m interested in not only the wealth and economic disparity we’ve seen highlighted by the COVID pandemic, but also how these discrepancies hold hands with racial and gender disparities. It is my hope that each of these shows investigates and interrogates how we might all be complicit in perpetuating disparity across the board.”

Sponsorship options for State of Mind 2022 may be purchased online at secondthoughttheatre.com. Guests can also contribute to Fund the Mission prior to the event by visiting website.

Just announced: Lyric Stage to present Ragtime in Concert

Lyric Stage announced Thursday that it will celebrate Black History Month at the Majestic Theatre with Ragtime in Concert. The production will be directed by Feleceia Benton Wilson. The show will feature a 19-piece orchestra led by Sheilah Vaughn Walker with Vonda K. Bowling serving as assistant music director. Kelly McCain will choreograph the show with Ania Lyons assisting.

From Lyric: Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, Lyric Stage’s second production of the 28th season, Ragtime, weaves together three distinctly American tales – that of a daring, young African-American ragtime musician, a stifled, white, upper-class wife, and a determined Jewish immigrant father – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart and confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

The concert production will run Feb. 17-20 with ticket sales now open. For more information visit lyricstage.org

Opening this week

Dallas Theater Center: Our Town | Nuestro Pueblo at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Thursday-Feb. 20. Pay what you can performance Feb. 3.

Jubilee Theatre: Lil and Satchmo, Friday-Feb. 27.

Stage West Theatre: Church and State, Thursday-Feb. 20. (pictured)

The Life and Music of George Michael, Saturday at the Majestic Theatre.

On stage now

Broadway at the Bass: Hamilton through Feb. 4.

Dallas Summer Musicals: Hadestown at the Winspear Opera House, through Sunday.

Fort Worth Opera: Zorro at the Rose Marine Theater with final performances on Friday and Sunday.

MainStage: Anna in the Tropics at the Irving Arts Center in the Dupree Theater. Through Feb. 5.

